StorageCraft Technology Corporation provides best-in-class business continuity solutions for IT environments. StorageCraft® delivers backup, disaster recovery, system migration and data protection to help businesses recover anytime, anywhere. With our award-winning solutions, you and your clients can recover quickly and easily following any disaster, great or small.

With its European Headquarters located in Cork, Ireland, StorageCraft was founded with the goal of providing complete disaster recovery to businesses of all sizes. Our StorageCraft® Recover-Ability™ solution is an end-to-end, best-in-class backup and disaster recovery solution that is both fast and reliable.

The legendary reliability of the StorageCraft® Recover-Ability™ solution benefits small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises alike, as well as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and our network of certified StorageCraft partners—including managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and authorized distributors.

Our products benefit:

Enterprise: Our solutions can prove crucial to businesses needing fast and reliable disaster recovery solutions where business continuity is key. Our award-winning software and solutions can be a valuable tool for companies interested in migration and consolidation of systems using virtualization technology.

Small Business: StorageCraft solutions support the security and data protection needs for small offices and home offices.

OEM: StorageCraft has extensive experience offering virtualization, backup, disaster recovery, and system management software to small and large PC and storage manufacturers around the world.

With offices on three continents, our global partners and customers include Fortune 500 companies as well as many of the best-known technology companies in the world.

Address

Tellengana House

Blackrock Road

Cork

Telephone: +353 21 237 3500

Email: edel.meade@eu.storagecraft.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StorageCraft

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StorageCraft