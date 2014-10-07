StorageFusion

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Storage Fusion Analyze gives you powerful storage insight by revealing the entire physical and virtual storage environment in one process.

Our on-demand software provides the fast and easy way to optimise your storage, improve your business performance and reduce your costs.

Our software simultaneously collects data from every Vendor device deployed to present a complete view of your storage environment, helping you immediately identify efficiency and cost reduction opportunities.

Find out how one of our world-leading System Integrator clients is using Storage Fusion Analyze to generate $35m worth of new business.

Or how a Storage Fusion report enables enterprise CTOs and CIOs make confident decisions around storage optimisation.

