This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



StratoGen is a leading cloud hosting company providing enterprise VMware hosting and connectivity products backed by a 100% uptime SLA.

We are VMware Service Provider Partner, and with our other partnerships - HP, Netapp, Dell and Cisco - have built an enterprise class infrastructure that enables companies to go beyond cloud computing hype to gain real business benefits. We help you drive down costs, react quickly to changing business conditions and simplify management of resources.

Visit our stand for a VMware vCloud Director demonstration - we'll show you just how easy it is to build and deploy your own cloud resources.

Address

StratoGen Internet

Tower Point

44 North Road

Brighton

Telephone: +44 845 544 0465