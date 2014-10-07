This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



SunGard Availability Services delivers secure, resilient IT Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and organisational availability services. Delivered through a unique combination of scalable, managed IT production environments and availability solutions; connected via our multi-Gb private network all supported by experience gained across more than 30 years of keeping businesses available and resilient.

As pioneers of the Information Availability arena since 1978, our experience across all business sectors, all environments and all platforms is unrivalled. That is why we developed a continuum of Information Availability Solutions comprising managed IT services, Infrastructure as a Service ‘cloud computing’, recovery services, business continuity consulting & BCM software.

More than 10,000 customers worldwide rely on SunGard Availability Services to achieve uninterrupted access to the information systems they need to do business. Trust us to do the same for you.

Address

SunGard Availability Services

12-13 Bracknell Beeches

Old Bracknell Lane West

Bracknell, Berkshire

Telephone: 020 8080 8853