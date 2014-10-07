This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Super Micro Computer, Inc. or Supermicro® (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology and innovation is a premier provider of end-to-end green computing solutions for Enterprise IT, Datacenter, Cloud Computing, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro's advanced server Building Block Solutions® offers a vast array of modular, interoperable components for building energy-efficient, application-optimized, computing solutions. This broad line of products includes servers, blades, GPU systems, workstations, motherboards, chassis, power supplies, storage technologies, networking solutions and SuperRack® cabinets/accessories. Architecture innovations include Twin Architecture, SuperServer®, SuperBlade®, MicroCloud, Super Storage Bridge Bay (SBB), Double-Sided Storage™, Universal I/O (UIO) and WIO expansion technology all of which deliver unrivaled performance and value.

Supermicro combines 18+ years of advanced engineering experience with efficient production and integration expertise to develop first-to-market green computing solutions. The company is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative. From motherboards and power supplies designed with the latest high-efficiency components to intelligent power management and cooling subsystems, Supermicro offers the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro employs approximately 1,300 people worldwide. The company has been profitable every year since inception and has annual sales reaching $1 billion. Products are sold through major distribution channels including VARs, SIs and OEMs worldwide, as well as through its direct sales force.

