SureCloud’s Collaborative Compliance Platform ™ uniquely combines security point solutions – for Vulnerability Scanning, SIEM, Network and Wireless IDS – with Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) process automation.

Enabling IT and compliance teams to manage the complexity of compliance initiatives with one central solution, through one user-interface, using one common mechanism to manage activity and report on progress. This results in lower operating costs as staff are able to cover more operational information security and compliance activities, due to process automation and reduced training needs.

Furthermore, because the Collaborative Compliance Platform™ focuses on the core functionality needed to maintain compliance, without excess enterprise features, SureCloud is able to dramatically reduce the cost that customers pay for its solutions.

Address

SureCloud

400 Thames Valley Park Drive

Thames Valley Park

Reading

Telephone: +44 (0)1189 637999

Website: http://www.surecloud.com