Swivel Secure is a pioneering network security solutions provider. Its multi-factor authentication platform is recognised as a leading standard in two factor authentication technology.

The Swivel authentication platform is used by major blue chip companies as well as SME and public sector organisations. Customers vary from UK NHS Trusts to multi-national logistics organisations, pharmaceuticals companies, high street retailers, financial institutions and one of the world’s largest IT hardware components manufacturers.

The Swivel platform is used to secure VPN, desktops, web and Cloud-based applications. It offers the widest range of user deployment options, delivering two factor authentication via mobile apps, SMS, OATH Tokens and interactive voice response channels and stronger authentication through integrated in-browser imagery.

Swivel Secure is the only authentication technology accredited for Microsoft Office365, which offers primary support for a tokenless environment.

Address

Equinox 1

Audby Lane

Wetherby

Telephone: +44 (0)1937 582 020

Email: hq@swivelsecure.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/swivelsecure

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SwivelSecure