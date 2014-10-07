Symantec UK Limited

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Join Symantec on stand E28 and learn how Symantec can help organisation leverage cloud and virtualisation to build and secure an agile infrastructure. Lean more about Symantec's newly launched products:

Symantec VRay

Learn more the newly launched Symantec V-Ray technology, that allows organisations to see what’s inside virtual machines (VMs) so they can secure, protect, backup and recover both virtual and physical machines.

Symantec NetBackup 5220 backup appliance

Also learn about the Symantec NetBackup 5220 backup appliance - a purpose built backup appliance that streamlines IT operations. Equipped with SymantecTM V-Ray technology these appliances provide unique visibility into virtual environments that speeds recovery and reduces storage costs.

Symantec is Unique

• Symantec Backup Exec and NetBackup back up more VMware hosts than anyone in the market

• Symantec is #1 in VMware backup

• Symantec Backup Exec and NetBackup back up more virtualization hosts than anyone in the market

Symantec Theatre Presentation Schedule:

Datacentre Optimisation Theatre

10.30am-11.00am: Speaking Slot – Symantec

V-Ray – The End of the Dark Ages of Virtualization, Jason Dowzell1

Symantec’s V-Ray technology allows organisations to see what’s inside virtual machines (VMs) so they can secure, protect, backup and recover both virtual and physical machines.

Extensive virtualization is just a fact of life in IT today and it is no longer just on the periphery. With an increasing number of complex workloads wrapped up in VMs, customers of all sizes are challenged to maintain the same degree of security and protection from their virtual environments as they get from their physical environment whilst leveraging the benefits brought about by virtualization. Attaining the service levels for these business systems requires a high degree of visibility into virtual environments.

Find out from this session how by using our V-Ray technology you can securely protect both virtualized & physical environments, quickly recover data from disk or tape, auto-discover new VMs and many more exciting enhancements from the leader in VMWare backup.

19th and 20th October

Security and Governance Theatre

11.50am-12.20pm:No Compromises: Virtualization Security

This seminar session will cover what planning strategies and technology solutions can assist IT professionals tasked with moving their business IT systems over to a virtual platform:

You will learn:

* The security strategies needed to defend a virtual environment

* The security solutions needed to defend your virtual platform

* What existing security systems can be redeployed for virtual IT

* What attack strategies cybercriminals are using against v-systems

* How to raise your security game in an evolving virtual world

19th and 20th October

Storage and Information management Theatre

11.50am-12.20pm: Get the Private Cloud You Want, from the Infrastructure You’ve Got, Simon Wallace

There are many benefits in Private Cloud Architectures for Enterprise IT environments, but how do you get there? Transforming your existing DataCentre to a Private Cloud is a complex endeavour and involves changes to operational processes and attitudes as well as changes to technology. And changing your technology infrastructure isn’t always easy. A “Rip-and-Replace” strategy may be the simplest but this is often cost-prohibitive. A “Transformation” strategy gives you the ability to re-use your existing hardware platforms and migrate to a Cloud architecture in a phased approach and within timescales that make sense for your business. This session will help you understand the key attributes of a Resilient Private Cloud, how Cloud Architectures can be built on existing hardware, and the path to transforming your existing DataCentre at a pace that is right for your business.

Symantec Booth Presentations:

Shortly to be published Symantec will be hosting a series of 20 minute presentations on our booth

Symantec Booth Schedule (20 Minute speaking slots on the hour every hour):

* Security

* Information Management Group - Appliances

* Storage and Availability Management

* Symantec .cloud

* EV12 (Enterprise Vault 12)/ Clearwell

Net Backup Applicance

VIsit our booth to see a demo of the recently launched Netback up appliance

About Symantec

Securing and Managing an Information-Driven World

Customers of all sizes are faced with one essential challenge: the need to secure and manage an enormous amount of information. We all live and work in an information-driven world. Information is the lifeblood of modern business and, increasingly, of modern life. Each year, the amount of information we create increases exponentially and securing and managing our information-driven world becomes even more important and challenging. Customers are increasingly concerned about how to secure and manage their increasing amounts of information – from digital photos to business critical data.

Securing and managing all this information is a tough job.

Symantec is a global leader in providing security, storage and systems management solutions to help our customers – from consumers and small businesses to the largest global organizations – secure and manage their information against more risks at more points, more completely and efficiently than any other company. Our company’s unique focus is to eliminate risks to information, technology and processes independent of the device, platform, interaction or location.

Positioned for Growth

In our core businesses – consumer, endpoint security, storage management and backup – we utilize our market leadership positions to accelerate new growth opportunities. As the industry matures, we pair new technologies with our core solutions to deliver integrated solutions that address evolving customer needs.

As the threat landscape evolves and customers shift to adapt to new technologies and technology consumption, we are investing in future growth areas such as mobile, virtualization and SaaS that will help to reduce cost and complexity for our customers. Symantec leverages internal R&D, acquisitions and partnerships to accelerate our long-term strategy.

Protect completely

With Symantec, customers can protect more of their information and its technology infrastructure, in greater depth, wherever information is stored or used. From securing a consumer’s online identity and interactions to protecting an organization’s mission-critical data, Symantec offers the leading and best-of-breed security, backup and recovery, data availability and data loss prevention products.

Manage easily

As a platform-independent software company without bias to an individual operating system or hardware environment, Symantec helps customers manage more technologies with greater efficiency, on more platforms – even in virtual environments – than any other company. With multi-platform software and a worldwide delivery and support infrastructure, Symantec helps customers optimize technology investments throughout their lifetimes.

Control automatically

With the most comprehensive portfolio of security and management software, Symantec helps customers control more processes, automatically, whether on the home PC or in the corporate data center. From the market leading all-in-one Norton security products to an integrated enterprise software portfolio, Symantec helps standardize and automate the way people and organizations enforce policies — from online safety to company-wide IT compliance.

Global Perspective. Global Leadership.

Since its inception in 1982, Symantec has grown into a Fortune 500 company through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisition and partnering with industry leaders. At every step in the company’s growth we have expanded both our technological expertise and our understanding of customer needs. Our ability to successfully integrate internally developed with technologies we acquire has kept Symantec at the front of its industry and enabled us to provide best-of-breed solutions for millions of corporate and individual customers in more than 50 countries. It is what has earned the company almost every major technology award and top-tier rankings from industry analysts.

