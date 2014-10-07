This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



NetApp Syncsort Integrated Backup (NSB) combines Syncsort software with NetApp high performance disk storage to deliver revolutionary change in data protection for any primary storage environment.

NSB provides a new level of simplicity, control and efficiency for protecting today’s physical and virtualised IT environments. NSB is a best-in-class, fully-integrated, seamless backup solution for virtualised environments.

NSB introduces an extraordinary combination of 95% faster backups, 95% VM backup impact reduction, 99.99% backup success rate and the ability to restore any backup as a virtual machine, all while using 90% less storage. It provides a simple, cost effective data protection and disaster recovery solution that is simple to deploy as virtualisation initiatives accelerate.

Address

2 Kingshill Avenue

Kingshill

West Malling

Telephone: 01732 529859