Talon Storage is the pioneer and leader in helping organisations simplify their IT infrastructure while delivering mobile users and remote offices fast, reliable, and secure access to data centre applications. This results in improved user productivity and cost-effective IT management.

From its headquarters in Mount Laurel, New Jersey and its global locations in the UK, Netherlands, India and San Jose, Talon (www.talonstorage.com) serves the largest architectural, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and Global 2000 customers.

Think Globally, Work Locally

Enterprise File Sharing and Collaboration for your Distributed Workforce

Address

700 East Gate Dr., Suite 107

Telephone: +1508-668-4845

Email: sales@talonstorage.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/TalonStorage

Facebook: http://facebook.com/TalonStorage