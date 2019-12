This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Tarmin delivers its proprietary GridBank Data Management Platform, the industry’s first purpose-built data management architecture, a comprehensive data management platform that includes Data Centric Management, Media Independent Data Storage, Data Security and Identity Management and a Distributed Metadata Repository, all within a single unified view.

Address

6 Lloyd's Ave

Greater London

Telephone: +44 (20) 3697 5500

Email: Craig.Hatter@Tarmin.com

Twitter: http://Tarm.in/Twitter

Facebook: http://Tarm.in/Facebook

LinkedIn: http://Tarm.in/LinkedIn