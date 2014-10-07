This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

TE Connectivity is a global $12.1 billion company that designs and manufactures over 500,000 products that connect and protect the flow of power and data inside the products that touch every aspect of our lives.

TE Enterprise Networks infrastructure solutions connect people and technology across office networks and data centres. Many of the world’s most complex data networks run applications at speeds of up to 100Gbps over products from AMP NETCONNECT and KRONE portfolios.

At IP Expo we will launch new products and platforms for high fiber count, mixed media data center environments and enhancements to our AMPTRAC solution.

Address

Merrion Avenue

Stanmore

Middlesex

Telephone: +44-1684-857951