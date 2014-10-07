This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Techgate plc is an enterprise-class Managed Services Provider (MSP) specialising in flexible, high availability Cloud infrastructures and business continuity services. Our wide range of managed services ensure that your IT systems run smoothly on a day-to-day basis and can, in the event of a disaster, get you back in business quickly and easily.

Techgate’s services are delivered from our two secure, wholly owned UK data centres, via our dedicated network, ensuring complete control, management and security of service delivery.

Our services are backed up and validated by the wide range of accreditations that Techgate has achieved. These include being an IBM Premier Business Partner, VMware vCloud Powered validation for our Trusted Public Cloud, achieving companywide BS25999 Business Continuity accreditation and working to the ISO27001 Data Security standard.

Working through over 250 channel partners, Techgate delivers flexible, scalable and fully managed production and backup IT environments, encompassing public, private and hybrid Cloud delivery systems.

Address

2nd Floor

Moorfoot House

221 Marsh Wall

Canary Wharf

Telephone: 020 7680 6330

Email: info@techgateplc.com

Website: http://www.techgateplc.com/

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/techgate-plc