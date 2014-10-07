This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Established for over 16 years, Technimove are Europe’s leading server migration experts and relocate anything from a single device to an entire data centre. Offering a dedicated, end to end physical relocation solution, Technimove bridge the gap between technology based IT companies and non technical removal firms.

Technimove, un-plug, de-rack, pack, move, re-rack, re-cable and cable manage with safety, security, and minimised risk being of paramount importance.

Technimove have a wealth of experience in moving all manufacturers’ equipment and our clients include some of the world’s leading organisations including Dow Jones, McAfee, IBM, Exxon Mobil and Red Bull F1.

Technimove teams work any time, night or day, 7 days a week in order to minimise downtime. A Project Manager is assigned to every project, and also, through experience, provide an accurate program for the relocation, allowing you to better plan your migration. Technimove can move a single server, or in excess of 500 servers in a night, it all depends on your requirement.

Regardless of what is moving, all equipment is individually wrapped in anti-static bubble wrap, then placed carefully into custom built server flight cases. These are foam lined, and ensure that all equipment arrives at its destination safely.

Technimove understand how important server equipment is to a company and with this in mind they offer a quick, safe and reliable service 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Address

Technimove

Unit 3, ,

Spitfire Business Park

1 Hawker Road,

Telephone: 0208 686 8800

Email: tforbes@technimove.co.uk

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/367432?trk=tyah