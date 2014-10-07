Tectrade Computers Limited

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Tectrade is a specialist provider of Data Protection, Data Storage, Server Consolidation and Data Placement Solutions.

Our business is driven by the ability of the Tectrade team to forge long term relationships with our customers and suppliers. Collaboration with our partners is fundamental to the development and delivery of high quality and innovative technology and service solutions.

Tectrade design, build and manage highly scalable private cloud backup solutions for organisations with single or multiple locations, improving backup and recovery SLAs and dramatically reducing operating costs.

Powered by Tivoli, BaaS is industrial strength, massively scalable and offered as a pay-as-you-go service based on the capacity of protected data and servers under management.

Tectrade's managed private cloud backup services currently manage 7,500 servers, 16,600 backups and 12.4 petabytes of backup data on a daily basis.

Address

First Floor, RiverCourt

Old Mill Lane

Godalming

Surrey

Telephone: 01483 861448

Email: info@tectrade.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/tectradeUK

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/19776?trk=srch_hero_comp_name