telent Technology Services Ltd is a UK company providing telecommunications, IT, and infrastructure communication solutions in a wide range of industries. telent provides consultancy, technical design, implementation, and support services across fixed line and wireless technologies in both voice and data networks. telent is also a leading system integrator, working on complex operational systems within mission critical environments.

telent has been, and continues to be, involved in a large number of national programmes delivering communication systems and services to Enterprise, Rail Operators and Infrastructure Providers, Public Sector, Emergency Services Organisations, and for Tier 1 and 2 Service Providers.

telent is both a Value Added Partner and Customer Service Partner for Huawei Enterprise solutions.

telent has been selected as a supplier of PSN services to the UK public sector under Government Procurement Service's Public Services Network (PSN) Services Framework contract.

telent's specialties include:

System Integration, National Programmes, Voice and Data Network Services, Rail Trackside Communication Solutions, ICT in Mission Critical Environments, Command and Control Solutions, National Implementation and 24x7 Support Services, Transport Network Solutions

Address

Point 3

Haywood Road

Warwick

Telephone: 01926 693000

Email: services@telent.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/telent_uk

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/telent