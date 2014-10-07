This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

TellusTalk has provided messaging services to companies, local authorities and government agencies since 1999. Today we have a 1000 clients all around the world. Clients who are dependent on their SMS, MMS and fax communication and that it functions 24 hours a day, seven days a week

Send and receive SMS and fax all around the World.

Using your Email client.

Using TellusTalk's web interface.

Using your own system and applications.

Accessible, efficient and stabile solutions with high security and usability

TellusTalk messaging services are being used across many business sectors and for hundreds of different uses.

Why choose TellusTalk Services?

Competitive prices

Easy to use, reliable and innovative

No installation required

No maintenance

Compatible with all systems

Support 24/7

Multinational Corporation or a Small Family Business?

Companies of all sizes and from many countries have been relying on our services for many years. Comprehensive functionality, ease of use and service pricing cut your messaging costs from day one.

Whatever your needs

Reach the people you need to reach, anytime, anywhere. Improve information flow within your company and with your customers. Enhance business system communications. Rest assured, we will meet your requests and needs now and in the future.

Address

Klarabergsviadukten 70

Box 70396

Stockholm

Telephone: +46 70 930 83 88

Email: sales@tellustalk.com

Website: http://www.tellustalk.com/