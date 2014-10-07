This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Texas Memory Systems

Since its creation in 1978, Texas Memory Systems (TMS) has been on the forefront of architecting, manufacturing, and delivering to market The World’s Fastest Storage®. The RamSan® line of TMS storage products represents the most trusted and broadest line of solid state storage systems in the market today. TMS RamSan® products are deployed in over 35 countries around the world and in the most mission critical environments on the planet. Installations that can only trust Texas Memory Systems and the RamSan® product line to accelerate the most critical aspects of their data centers include major financial exchanges, the world’s largest telecoms, secure government data centers, U.S. Department of Defense installations, enterprise grade clouds, eCommerce sites, major search engines, and enterprise data centers containing mission critical applications. Within these environments, TMS RamSan® products are used to accelerate mission critical database installations such as Oracle, Microsoft, or Sybase and business applications that are essential to the success of the business.

Address

10777 Westheimer Rd

Suite 600

Houston

Texas

Telephone: 01179 237 984