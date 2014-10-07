ThinPrint / Cortado

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



ThinPrint and its mobile division Cortado specialize in offering innovative print solutions and leading mobile business applications for any cloud strategy – for individual users as well as organizations in any industry.

ThinPrint’s solutions range from innovative print management solutions for distributed network environments, solutions for the ever-growing virtual desktop environment market and confidential printing with various authentication methods.

The product portfolio is further enhanced with Cortado solutions. This technology transforms smartphones and tablets into full functioning workplaces, with features optimized for the display of each individual device.

Address

Alt-Moabit 91 a/b

Berlin, GERMANY

Telephone: +49 (0)30 3949310