Timico is a privately owned, independent managed service provider supplying business strength network, communications and hosting solutions.

Since we started back in 2004, we have consistently been one of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the UK and European Tech sector (Sunday Times/Microsoft TechTrack100 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, Deloittes European 500, 2009, 2010). Our heritage goes back even further, through the acquisition of a number of specialist businesses in the communications sector.

We offer a comprehensive range of managed networks, cloud and hosting and Unified Communications solutions to more than 15,000 customers in over 20 countries:

Managed networks : private WANs, Ethernet, FTTC, network security and network monitoring

Mobile services : mobile voice and data solutions, device management and secure 3G/4G access to the corporate network

Cloud services : co-location, hosting and data backup solutions

UC & telephony : IP phone systems, virtualised voice, Hosted VoIP, SIP Trunks, inbound numbers and fixed line calls

We combine all this with a service wrap incorporating professional services support, bespoke billing, expert account management, an online self-service portal and full technical support.

A good proportion of our customers take more than one communication service from us and many of them choose Timico for their entire communications estate. Key clients include Honda UK, Mitsubishi Motors, St John Ambulance, Travis Perkins, Informa, The Stroke Association, Broadgate Estates, The British Medical Association, ING Bank, The Savoy Hotel and Murco Petroleum.

We believe we have several identifiable strengths which enable us to build long term relationships with our clients:

Customer focus: We take a consultative approach to ensure we fully understand our customers’ requirements before recommending the services we believe are right for their business.

Independence: We can choose the best solution to reflect our clients’ needs, then select the most appropriate and cost-effective suppliers.

Business-only provider: We only work with commercial organisations, and being charged with managing their business critical communications gives us a strong ethos of high quality, business-strength service provision.

Solutions: Our relationships with key UK and international carriers and senior roles held within various industry associations enable us to offer leading-edge technology solutions, delivering innovation and real customer benefits.

Project management: We work closely with our clients, providing regular progress reports ensuring they are always in the loop and their expectations are met.

Single billing: We provide all of our customers’ products and services on a single bill.

Self-service online portal: Customers can access their billing records and account information, place orders, download product information and much more, from our secure online portal.

Single point of contact: A dedicated Account Manager is on hand to provide any help or advice, backed up by customer service and technical support teams.

Visit us on stand G37 to find out how we can help you build your network, your way.

Address

Beacon Hill Park

Cafferata Way

Newark

Nottinghamshire

Telephone: 0844 871 8100

Email: enquiries@timico.co.uk

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/timico.co.uk

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/timico-ltd