With over 20 years of growth and expertise in hardware manufacturing, Transition Networks offers the ability to affordably integrate the benefits of fibre optics into any data network, in any application, in any environment.

Offering support for multiple protocols, any interface, and a multitude of hardware platforms our portfolio gives you the power to deliver and manage your network traffic reliably over fibre.

Transition Networks Network Interface Devices make conversion between disparate media types possible, providing conversion technology solutions that offer the necessary adaptations without affecting the performance, nature or appearance of the network.

Transition Networks designs and markets these media conversion technologies across a broad spectrum of networking protocols including Ethernet, Fast Ethernet, ATM, Gigabit Ethernet, TDM over IP, ISDN over IP, T1/E1, DS3, video, Power-over-Ethernet, and more.

Transition Networks offers its products in chassis, stand alone, and PCI form factors. Devices are SNMP manageable and can be managed via our graphical user interface Focal Point, a web browser, or a command line interface.

Transition are joined on Stand A6 by Gen-X IT, the leading distributor of Transition Networks products in the UK and a distributor of network hardware products serving the IT channel across Europe.

Also on the stand with Transition is Insync Technologies, a provider of conversion technology solutions, specifically the Transtion Networks (formerly Patapsco) PacketBand, Liberator, DataBand, and Mediaband platforms. These products provide a means to convert legacy synchronous communication data such as ISDN or TDM to packet-based data for transmission over modern IP-based networks.

