This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Trend Micro, a global leader in security software and solutions, strives to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. For the past 25 years, its employees have been inspired to protect individuals, families, businesses and governments as they look to harness the potential of emerging technologies and new ways of sharing information.

In today’s organizations, information has become the most strategic asset;, embodying competitive advantage and powering operational excellence. With the explosion of mobile, social and cloud technologies, protecting this information has become more challenging than ever. Organizations need smart protection of information, with technology that is simple to deploy and manage, and security that fits an evolving ecosystem. Trend Micro solutions enable a smart protection strategy for organizations. Smart. Simple. Security that fits.

Trend Micro provides layered content security for mobile devices, endpoints, gateways, servers and the cloud. Leveraging these solutions, organizations can protect their end users, their evolving data center and cloud resources, and their information threatened by sophisticated targeted attacks.

All of our solutions are powered by cloud-based global threat intelligence, the Trend Micro™ Smart Protection Network™, and are supported by over 1,200 threat experts around the globe. For additional information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

Address

Trend Micro

Podium Level East

2 Kingdom Street

Paddington Central

Telephone: 0203 549 3300

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrendMicroUK

Facebook: https://en-gb.facebook.com/Trendmicro

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/trend-micro