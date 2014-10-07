This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

UCOPIA Communications offers security, mobility management and convergence solutions, for voice, video and data applications on wired and wireless networks. These solutions, which are particularly aimed at companies, hotels, schools, hospitals and local authorities, allow users to safely connect to the network, and to use business applications, internet and telephony in a simple and safe way.

UCOPIA Communications was created in 2002 by Didier Plateau, Guy Pujolle, Stephen Cunningham and François Bancilhon.

The management team gathers a significant entrepreneurial and technological experience, with several businesses successfully founded and developed over the last 15 years, in the fields of software, internet and cable television.

Telephone: 07909 091024

Email: dean.jones@ucopia.com