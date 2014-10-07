This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Ultima is a leading IT infrastructure, security and management company focusing on the provision of tailored infrastructure solutions to corporate customers. These include designing, developing and deploying a large number of complex infrastructure solutions based on leading technologies including Greenfield deployments, migrations, upgrades and rollouts.

These solutions are delivered by Ultima's extensive team of technical services personnel that includes Solutions Architects, Consultants, Engineers and Project Managers. With over 21 years’ experience in providing cutting edge IT solutions, our team of over 260 full-time employees focuses on a consistent record of delivery. This, in conjunction with longstanding relationships and tier one vendor accreditations ensures we are one of only a few certified partners in the UK qualified to truly offer end-to-end services, backed up by comprehensive lifecycle support.

To enhance the Professional Services portfolio, Ultima offers end-to-end fulfilment services ranging from product acquisition, configuration and stock-holding, shipment throughout the UK and EMEA, asset tracking and decommissioning. These services can be managed through our Interact Portal, a fully integrated Client Relationship Management system available 24x7. Provision of IT hardware and software, configurations services, Asset Management and Maintenance make up our one-stop offering in this area.

Finally Ultima has over 11 years’ experience in delivering proactive Managed Services and co-sourced Support Desks. Our qualified on-site team currently supports in excess of 20,000 network devices and provides 24x7 technical support across a range technologies including Microsoft, Citrix, VMware, Check Point and Cisco.

Address

Ultima Business Solutions Ltd

448a Basingstoke Road

Reading

Berkshire

Telephone: 0870 60 86 860

Email: enquiries@ultimabusiness.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ultimabusiness

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/ultima-business-solutions