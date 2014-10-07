This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



UniPrint pioneered the use of PDF-based universal printer driver technology to streamline and enhance printing in Server-based Computing (SbC) environments.

Today, we are the recognized leader in printing virtualization.

The patented and award-winning UniPrint Suite provides a comprehensive range of enhanced-printing solutions for all computing environments. UniPrint solutions optimize printing functionality, minimize printer management, improve print security and reduce bandwidth consumption. Using UniPrint, millions of workers in over 70 countries enjoy efficient and seamless printing. UniPrint is proud to be able to help customers in large and small, public and private sector organizations to increase productivity and reduce costs.

At UniPrint, we innovate to bring the right solutions to our clients each and every time. Our mission is to develop solutions that best fit our clients’ business needs, and that has been the key to our continued success.

Address

1 Eva Road

Suite 309

Toronto,

Ontario

Email: uksales@uniprint.net

Website: http://www.uniprint.net

Twitter: http://twitter.com/UniPrintVPQ

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/uniprint