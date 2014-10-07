Vanilla IP

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



VanillaIP is a multi-award winning and leading UK provider of Hosted UC solutions. Being cloud based, we are fast, feature-rich, secure, highly available and accessible anywhere. Our unique balance of innovative services, managed billing and provisioning and simplified development can help you win customers quickly and keep them long term.

Our cloud communications solution combines the reliability and functionality of a PABX with the flexibility and ubiquity of IP networks. This provides enterprise features for businesses of any size without any of the support and management costs associated with owning technology assets. Our solutions include Hosted PABX, hosted call centre, call recording and mobile integration delivering truly end-to-end hosted solutions.

More than anything else, VanillaIP will enable Resellers real differentiation at point of sale, a predictable and reliable revenue stream and the ability to drive Average Revenue Per User [ARPU].

Address

VanillaIP

No 1 Croydon

12-16 Addiscombe Rd

Croydon

Telephone: 02082881251

Email: s.tutt@drd.co.uk

Website: http://www.vanillaip.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/VanillaIP

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/vanillaip