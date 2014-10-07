This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

ZTE Corporation, as a leading global provider of ICT solutions, has delivered innovative products and business solutions in over 140 countries. It connects global customers via telecom and internet products and services. Founded in 1985, ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges and is China’s largest listed telecoms equipment company.

The enterprise market is one of the three strategic business sectors in ZTE. The enterprise market has been the fastest revenue growth since 2011 for ZTE. The annual sales income was 8.8 billion RMB in 2011, which is year-on-year increase of 89% over the previous year. The sales revenue is year-on-year increase of 70% in the first half of 2012.

The development of global informatization is accelerating and there are huge opportunities in the enterprise market. ZTE has well prepared itself in technology accumulations, project development, business mode innovation, comprehensive delivery, and partner coalition. It is estimated that in the coming three years, the CAGR of the sales in the enterprise market will be over 50%. ZTE now opens a new era in the enterprise market.

