Zycko is an international value-add distributor of leading edge IT solutions, covering technology areas for every part of the business IT infrastructure, including: data networking, data storage, virtualisation and data centre infrastructure. Through extensive technology and marketplace knowledge, Zycko executes the due diligence necessary to select leading-edge strategic partners and technologies that give our customers an opportunity to differentiate in a crowded market, through first-class proven solutions.

Address

Zycko Ltd

The Mallards

South Cerney

Cirencester

Telephone: +44 (0)1285 868 500