Apple confirms 16 October press event, new iPads expected

Apple is to hold its big October press event next week, where it is expected to reveal a number of goodies including refreshed iPads.

Cupertino confirmed that the press event will be held on 16 October, a week tomorrow, as was recently rumoured, by sending out its invitations today (previous speculation had pointed to 21 October as the date, but that proved to be incorrect, obviously enough).

So what was the hint on the invitation? According to VentureBeat, the tagline is simply: "It's been way too long". So no cryptic clue there, just a cheeky reference to the fact that the last major Apple launch (of the iPhone 6 and Apple Watch) was only a month ago.

This launch will be more low-key than September's shindig, although some tasty hardware will be debuted. A new iPad Air 2 is expected alongside a refreshed iPad mini, which will likely come with fingerprint sensors, and a gold colour option.

A new iMac boasting a retina display is also expected to be revealed, along with Apple's new desktop operating system, OS X Yosemite.

Apple is also expected to push out the latest version of iOS, version 8.1, around the launch date or shortly thereafter, which will bring Apple Pay functionality live over in the US. As to when we'll be able to wave and pay with our iPhone 6 over here, that's unclear right now.