Deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab PRO 12.2 for £329.40

Everyone loves a good deal and this one is definitely a cracker.

Samsung is offering its Galaxy Tab PRO 12.2 tablet (in black or white) for just £329.40, down from £549.00.

The tablet runs the Android 4.4 operating system, has Wi-Fi connectivity, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, 3GB of RAM and a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel display.

It also enables you to have four apps open at the same time with its multi-window functionality and a 1.9GHz, quad-core Exynos 5 Octa processor makes this a nippy device.

After a quick scan around the web this was the best offer we could find, with most stores selling the Tab Pro for around £500 and the nearest competitors hovering around the £350 mark.

So, what are you waiting for? Click here to get this deal.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.