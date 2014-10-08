Have HP and Red Bull Racing found a winning formula?

HP recently announced that it has been getting involved in the fast-paced world of motorsport by providing high performance computing solutions (HPC) to the company responsible for designing and building the chassis for the Infiniti Red Bull Racing Formula One team.

Working with Milton Keynes-based Infiniti Red Bull Racing, HP's HPC solution uses computational fluid dynamics to simulate what the cars go through on the track, providing the team with valuable insights when it comes to improving the cars' performance.

Matt Cadieux, chief information officer of Infiniti Red Bull Racing, said, "Infiniti Red Bull Racing is a company where decisions need to be made fast.

"We need a powerful, scalable platform that supports our advanced IT applications, and expanding our HPC footprint allows us to run more jobs, more quickly."

Anyone who follows Formula One will know that the cars are constantly evolving and a range of different technologies are now being used in an attempt to squeeze every last millisecond from these ferociously fast cars.

"Companies like Infiniti Red Bull Racing require huge amounts of computer resources to achieve their expected performance, as well as a balanced mix of advanced technologies, and the expertise to integrate them," said Philippe Trautmann, EMEA Sales Director of HPC and Performance Optimized Datacenters at HP.

"The scalability of HP's open standards-based HPC solution supports Infiniti Red Bull Racing's constantly evolving design and manufacturing activities and will enable the team to handle more complex simulations in the future."

Despite comfortably winning the constructors championship last year, Red Bull has been forced to settle for second place for most of this season as Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nice Rosberg have continued to dominate.

