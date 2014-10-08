IP EXPO Europe 2014: As it happened

Hello readers, and welcome to ITProPortal's latest round of live coverage.

This time, the team's upped sticks to the heart of London's beautiful Docklands. It may be a bit grey and dreary in the capital but the ExCeL exhibition centre is alive with colour, people and technology.

IP EXPO Europe, a two-day conference showcasing the most important developments in the world of enterprise IT, is upon us once more and this year's edition looks like it's going to be a scorcher.

Kicking off proceedings on 8 October is none other than Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the World Wide Web who's basically responsible for creating one of the most useful tools the world has ever seen. 2014 marks a quarter of a century since he developed the first draft of the original proposal for what the World Wide Web would become.

Berners-Lee's opening keynote is truly unmissable. He's set to shed light on his vision for the future of the web and address a multitude of issues related to the use of the Internet. Sir Tim has been very critical of the US and UK governments' use of the web over recent months, so expect plenty of fireworks.

It's not all about Sir Tim Berners-Lee, however. Throughout both days, we'll see expert speakers from a vast range of companies, including Microsoft and Hadoop.

This year's show will also be co-located with a pair of brand new complementary events: Cyber Security EXPO and Data Centre Expo. We'll be regularly dipping our heads into both of these to gather as many nuggets of enterprise wisdom we can possibly manage.

As well as our rolling live coverage of the speeches and general floor activity at IP EXPO Europe, ITProPortal will also be conducting filmed interviews throughout the day, so make sure you drop by our stand and introduce yourself.

Finally, as usual, get in touch with us via the usual channels: Twitter, Facebook and the comments area below.