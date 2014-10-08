Samsung Galaxy Note 4 already has a root available

Galaxy Note 4 is not yet available in most markets across the globe, as Samsung has opted for a staggered launch. However, despite the limited market availability, a well-known Android modding enthusiast has already achieved root access for the phablet.

Chainfire, the developer behind dedicated modding tools like SuperSU, has announced on his Google+ page that a number of Galaxy Note 4 models, based on Samsung's own Exynos chip as well as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 805 processor, are now supported by CF-Auto-Root. The software has been designed to automatically enable root access on Android devices.

The first Galaxy Note 4 models to be supported by CF-Auto-Root, namely SM-N910C, SM-N910U and SM-N9106W, are meant for Asian markets. The first is the Thailand version (based on Exynos), the second is the Hong Kong version (features the same chip), while the third version is meant for China (it is powered by a Snapdragon 805).

It's great news if you are a user of one of the aforementioned models, as you are able to root your new phablet, by following these instructions. But, what does this mean for prospective Galaxy Note 4 users in other markets?

Well, they will have to wait for Chainfire to get his hands on the files that he needs - namely, the stock Galaxy Note 4 recoveries for currently-unsupported models - to add new models to the rooting tool.

If you are on the fence about this kind of modding, take a look at my articles which detail the benefits and downsides to rooting Android; they apply to Galaxy Note 4 as well.