Will the new Apple iPad Pro variant run iOS and OS X?

Apparently Apple's upcoming 12.9in iPad, which may be called the iPad Pro, could come in a version that runs the Mac operating system OS X alongside Apple's mobile platform.

This is the somewhat unlikely sounding buzz from DigiTimes – it would certainly be an intriguing move from Apple, although the company has been bringing its desktop and mobile operating systems closer together with each new iteration.

According to the usual supply chain sources who spoke to DigiTimes, Apple currently has two prototypes of the supersized iPad – one is just a regular tablet with iOS, whereas the other runs both iOS and OS X.

Whether both these variants will be released, though, come the 2015 launch of the iPad Pro, remains to be seen the sources say. A tablet which effectively could be a full Mac desktop when docked at home or in the office would certainly be an interesting proposition.

The iPad Pro should be entering mass production early next year, and the smart money is on a spring 2015 launch.

Meanwhile, Apple has just sent out press invites for its iPad event next week, where a new iPad Air 2 and refreshed iPad mini are expected to star – complete with fingerprint sensors, and a gold colour option.