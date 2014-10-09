HTC Desire Eye unveiled with a terrific selfie-snapper

Smartphone manufacturers are always looking for a new angle to flog their wares in an increasingly crowded and competitive market, and HTC's latest effort boasts dual high quality cameras.

The firm just revealed the HTC Desire Eye, which has two 13-megapixel cameras – one on the back, and one on the front for high quality selfies.

Both cameras have a dual LED flash and are of a similar quality, although the front mounted one has a wide angle lens to capture more when you're snapping not just yourself in front of the handset, but a crowd of folks (Ellen DeGeneres style).

There's also a good wedge of software features for the cameras, as you might expect with a phone that concentrates on its snappers so much, with a voice triggered selfie function, and a facility that allows you to take split screen shots with both the front and rear camera.

Related: HTC reveals Desire 820 mid-range octa-core smartphone

So what are the other hardware specs here? HTC has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chip running the show, with 2GB of RAM powering a 5.2in 1080p display (bang on the same core specs as the new Moto X, as it happens). There's 16GB of storage, and a microSD card to expand that storage.

The Desire Eye is also water resistant, and has BoomSound speakers on board.

We assume the cameras are going to take some great snaps given this handset's unique selling point, but we'll have to get one in for review before we can confirm that, obviously. If it does deliver impressive photos, then this phone could be a tempter for many as it's backed up with some nice specs.

The other key point will be the price, which hasn't yet been announced. The Desire Eye should be out next month.