Ashton Kutcher's Lenovo Tablet 2 Pro has a subwoofer and turns walls into screens: Yoga Pro 3 is simply beautiful

Lenovo and Ashton Kutcher have added three new products to the Yoga family that are all geared towards different parts of the tablet and hybrid market with a number of surprises in store.

At a launch event in London earlier tonight they showed off the Yoga Tablet 2 Pro, Yoga 3 Pro and Yoga Tablet 2 with the former developed by the company’s celebrity product engineer Kutcher.

The Tablet 2 Pro is a 13in tablet complete with a built-in projector that is designed to turn any room into a cinema and an eight-watt sound system is supplemented by a subwoofer to make it feel like a night at the flicks.

Its display has a quad-HD 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the back, it can run for 15 hours on one charge and Lenovo has also added “Hang” mode to the tilt, stand and hold modes already present.

At the top of the range is the Yoga 3 Pro 13in laptop that comes with a new watchband hinge to make it just 12.8mm thin and it weighs in at 1.19 kg – 17 per cent thinner and 14 per cent lighter than the Yoga 2 Pro.

The display benefits from a quad-HD+ 3,200 x 1,800 resolution and under the hood there is an Intel Core M processor, SSD storage options up to 512GB, Intel graphics and a solid nine hours of battery life.

Lastly, it unveiled the Yoga Tablet 2 that is offered on Android and Windows with an 8in or 10-in 10-point touch screen, 8-megapixel rear camera and dual front-facing speakers that offer Dolby Audio and Wolfson Mater HiFi.

Pricing for the Tablet 2 Pro will start at £449 and the Yoga 3 Pro begins at £1,299 with both released at the end of the month.

The Yoga Tablet 2, meanwhile, doesn’t have a UK price yet but will cost from €229 [£180] for the Android models that go on sale today via the company’s website. The Windows versions are another kettle of fish entirely with the 8in version out in November for €249 [£195] and the 8in slate out this month for €399 [£313].