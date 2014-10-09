Samsung Galaxy Ace 4 goes on sale 17 October

The Samsung Galaxy Ace 4 will be available to purchase from 17 October in the UK, which is a week on Friday.

The smartphone will be on the shelves at Samsung Experience Stores, along with selected retailers, both high street and online. EE has been confirmed as offering the Ace 4 from a week tomorrow, with O2 to follow shortly thereafter.

It's an entry-level handset with a 1.2GHz quad-core CPU and 1GB of RAM, and a 4.3in Super AMOLED screen, although the resolution is only 800 x 480 (which is disappointing given that this is the same resolution as the Ace 3, and as we noted in our review of that handset last year, it pales compared to the wallet-friendly Moto G).

The handset does, however, offer CAT 4 LTE for fast surfing, and Android KitKat 4.4 alongside a 5 megapixel camera with autofocus. Samsung Knox 2.0 is also on board for those interested in security features.

On the whole, though, it doesn't look like much of an improvement over the Ace 3 on the face of things.

Ines van Gennip, Marketing Director, IT & Mobile Division, Samsung UK & Ireland, commented: "Combining world-class viewing technology with super-fast 4G speeds, the Galaxy Ace 4 provides the ultimate entertainment experience whether you're browsing the web or watching an HD movie. Providing an exceptional smartphone experience in a sleek and compact design, we're excited to introduce this model to our Galaxy line in the UK."