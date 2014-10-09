Watch tonight's Lenovo Yoga launch featuring Ashton Kutcher here [event has now ended]

Excited about what Lenovo and Ashton Kutcher have up their sleeve? Well you’re in good company and thankfully with this in mind Lenovo has decided to broadcast the whole show live online.

Lenovo has already uploaded a live stream countdown to its YouTube page ahead of the event that gets underway at 20:00 BST in London later this evening with just under three hours left until Kutcher takes to the stage.

The products that Kutcher will reveal are a raft of new Yoga tablets that he has been working on with Lenovo since 2013 and come with crystal clear 1080p or 1440p screens depending on the device.

It’s thought the new slates will have powerful Intel processors on board and could run on both Android and Windows 8.1 with the Yoga tablets coming in 8in, 10in and 13.3in sizes.

Lenovo welcomed Kutcher on board last year as a product engineer to try to improve the company’s marketing efforts as well as assist engineering teams in the development of new products.

