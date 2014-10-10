Apple holds off competition from Google to maintain top spot

Continuing its run at the top of the charts, Apple is revealed as the most valuable brand in the world. With a massive 21 per cent increase over the last 12 months, Apple is now valued at just under $119 billion (£73bn) - almost double that of Microsoft which finds itself in fifth place with a value of just over $61 billion (£38bn).

The top 100 rankings have been published by Interbrand and a number of familiar names from the world of tech are to be found in the top 20. Google's value jumped by 15 per cent from last year to $107 billion (£66bn) and the search giant remains in second position.

The position of the ten most valuable brands remains largely unchanged as the same names jostle for attention at the top of the table. Facebook rocketed up the charts from 52nd in 2013 to 29th this year, and managed to increase in value by 86 per cent to $14.4 billion (£9bn).

Despite dropping in value by 8 per cent since 2013, IBM holds onto its fourth position slot, followed by Microsoft whose 5 per cent boost sees it hanging onto its position from the previous year. Samsung's success with the likes of the Galaxy Note and S5 pushed its value up 15 per cent to $45.4 billion (£28.2bn). Intel will be disappointed to find that a drop in value of 8 per cent (continuing from the previous year's 5 per cent drop) to $34 billion (£21bn) sees it slipping out of the top ten into twelfth place.

Looking further down the list, Amazon is to be found at 15th, enjoying a 25 per cent increase in value and jumping up four slots from 2013. eBay continues to increase in value, raising by 9 per cent to $14.3 billion (£8.9bn), but remains at position 28. The growing importance of Chinese brands - particularly when it comes to smartphones - is shown by Huawei's entry into the top 100, making its first appearance at slot 94 with a value of $4.3 billion (£2.6bn). Fortunes are less favourable for Nokia as it continues to plummet in value, losing 44 per cent of its value (following a 65 per cent drop last year) and sliding from 57th down to 98th in the chart.