Apple Pay could be delayed until November

Apple Pay has been hit with a delay in the US after a quartet of banks working closely on the project admitted that the October date touted for the new mobile payment service might not be met.

USAA, one of the four US banks working on Apple Pay, told The Daily Dot that it would only start offering the Apple Pay service for its Visa and Mastercard holders from 7 November though stated soon after that it isn’t committed to that date.

Chase was helpful enough to say that its customers will be able to use Apple Pay when it becomes available whereas both PNC Bank and Navy Federal Credit Union will offer it “later this fall”.

The original words attributed to USAA conflict with various sources quoted just over a week ago that mentioned Apple Pay will arrive with iOS 8.1 on 20 October and retailers will begin to offer the NFC payment service immediately.

Owners of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are the only customers that will be able to use Apple Pay when it launches as they are the sole two Apple smartphones with built-in NFC technology. iPhone 5, 5c and 5s owners, meanwhile, will have to wait until the Apple Watch is released as that too has an NFC chip and can be paired with the older handsets.

The next time that Apple Pay rears its head should be Apple’s iPad launch event that takes place on 16 October after test code found by a developer revealed that it could arrive on future slates alongside the Touch ID fingerprint reader.

Apple Pay isn’t having an easy ride with retailers over in the US as Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Southwest Airlines, the Gap, Shell and a number of other reputable retailers are throwing their weight behind competitor CurrentC’s system.