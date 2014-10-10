Deal: Lenovo Ideapad Z50-70 for just £369.99 at Ebuyer

Anyone urgently needing to find a new laptop on a budget, look no further, we've found you the perfect one.

At just £369.99 this really is a great deal. Most other online stores are selling this laptop at around the £500 mark, equating to a saving of over £100. What's not to like about that?

The Z50-70 is a 15.6-inch, full HD laptop that features a powerful 4th generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 1920 x 1080 pixel display and is great for work as well as all your extra-curricular needs.

Ebuyer also offers two-year and three-year warranty packages as well as free delivery.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.