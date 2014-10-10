Google Nexus 6, Nexus 9 and Android Lollipop launch and reaction

Halloween brings with it many reasons for excitement. For example, people up and down the country, young and old, get to dress up in bizarre costumes and ask each other for sweets, money and performances, and what's not to love about that?

Read more: Google Nexus 4 review

Between the Jack-o'-lanterns and behind the masks, however, techies have another reason to look forward to the spooky season. This is Google's favourite time of year.

The Nexus 4 was revealed two years ago on 29 October and its successor followed suit a year later on 31 October. This time, we're gearing up for the Nexus 6 (or possibly the Nexus X).

Rumour states that the search giant's latest flagship smartphone will pack a 5.9in screen, placing it firmly in the phablet category. This will definitely be a cause for concern and a cause for celebration for many.

The phone is also expected to feature a very impressive 2,560 x 1,440 pixel resolution display, 3GB of RAM and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Read more: Google Nexus 5 review

As more and more succulent details leak, we'll update this live blog and keep you up to speed with the latest gossip. Stick around – it'll be worth it.