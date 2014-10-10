How to watch tonight's Apple iPad launch live

As you're most likely aware, Apple is set to launch its new iPads later today.

Just as was the case with the iPhone 6 and Apple Watch launch, there's a page up on the Apple site which invites surfers to: "Join us here at apple.com/live on October 16 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch our special event live."

That's 18:00 GMT our time, so make sure you're ready with your beverage and snack of choice when this evening ticks around. Let's just hope the live stream holds up better this time around, as there were certainly plenty of complaints about it being flaky last month.

Note that you'll need Safari to view the stream, version 5.1.10 or later, on OS X v10.6.8 or iOS 6 or better (or at least a second-gen Apple TV with firmware v6.2 or later).

The tagline for the event is, "It's been way too long", which doesn't give away anything about what will be revealed, and is merely a sarcastic reference to the fact that it was only a month ago that Apple held a major launch event. Either that, or the new iPad might be over a foot long (way too long)...

A new iPad Air 2 is expected to be unveiled alongside a refreshed iPad mini. The new tablets are expected to port over the fingerprint sensor from the iPhone, and a gold colour option will finally be available (as has been with the iPhone for some time now, as well).

We're also expecting a side dish of a new iMac with retina display, and of course the new version of OS X will get a good airing. Naturally, we'll be covering the event live at ITProPortal, if you want incisive analysis to go along with your live stream (or if, indeed, the stream breaks down on you).