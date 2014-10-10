Apple iPad Air 2 & iPad mini 3 launch as it happened

Apple has invited the press to an event on its Cupertino campus, and while the company has stayed characteristically quiet on the subject under discussion, the timing makes it virtually certain that iPads will make an appearance. So will it be the iPad 6, or the iPad Air 2? Nobody can say for sure, but we're getting pretty excited anyway.

So what are we likely to see from the new iPads? Well we can wager on higher resolution cameras, creeping up from 5 megapixels to 8 megapixels. Apple is apparently also prepping the thinnest iPad ever, a goal for which they've reportedly done away with the mute button that's featured on previous iPads.

ITProPortal is gathering every iPad 6 (or iPad Air 2) rumour so you don't have to. Think of this as your one-stop-shop for iPad Air 2 news and get into excitement mode, because the latest whisperings suggest it's almost here.

Cheers for tuning in! And that's it from Apple for 2014. We've just been on the blower with O2, which has announced that, "it will offer iPad Air 2 with Wi-Fi + Cellular and iPad mini 3 with Wi-Fi + Cellular later in October." Boom.



