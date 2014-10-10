Apple iPad Air 2 & iPad mini 3 launch as it happened

Apple has invited the press to an event on its Cupertino campus, and while the company has stayed characteristically quiet on the subject under discussion, the timing makes it virtually certain that iPads will make an appearance. So will it be the iPad 6, or the iPad Air 2? Nobody can say for sure, but we're getting pretty excited anyway.
So what are we likely to see from the new iPads? Well we can wager on higher resolution cameras, creeping up from 5 megapixels to 8 megapixels. Apple is apparently also prepping the thinnest iPad ever, a goal for which they've reportedly done away with the mute button that's featured on previous iPads.
ITProPortal is gathering every iPad 6 (or iPad Air 2) rumour so you don't have to. Think of this as your one-stop-shop for iPad Air 2 news and get into excitement mode, because the latest whisperings suggest it's almost here.
- 17 October
-
Cheers for tuning in!
-
And that's it from Apple for 2014.
- 16 October
-
We've just been on the blower with O2, which has announced that, "it will offer iPad Air 2 with Wi-Fi + Cellular and iPad mini 3 with Wi-Fi + Cellular later in October."
Boom.
-
-
So we have a whole new range of Mac computers, a shiny new iPad Air 2, and some exciting updates for OS X Yosemite. Not bad Apple, not bad.
And that's it! The show has ended.
Apparently TVs aren't personal enough though, because things are clearly wrapping up and there'snot even been a whiff of one. That's a shame.
"This is our vision of personal technology, and we are just getting started."
Apple products are "designed to be incredible products individually, but they're also designed to work together seamlessly."
"Soon, you can wear powerful technology right on your wrist."
Tim Cook is back on stage, calling this "the strongest linup of products that Apple has ever had."
Pricing starts at $499.
Well, hello Mac mini, which is also shipping today. Apparently it's the world's most energy efficient desktop.
Will have 8GB of RAM, and it ships today.
Still, that is an aggressive price tag considering the specs.
What he MEANS is $2,499. Sigh.
And it's shipping today!
He says that prices start at "twenty four ninety-nine."
Radeon R9 graphics, with Thunderbolt 2 and a 1TB fusion drive as standard.
3.5GHz Intel i5 processor, which can be upgraded to a 4GHz i7 offering.
Enough about the display though, here's some nitty gritty specs.
Video time, running us through features like the timing chip and contrast ratio.
It also uses 30 per cent less energy than the previous version...
And they're calling it "Retina 5K"
5mm thin...
That's more pixels than there are people in Senegal...
That's 14.7 million pixels!
iMac with retina display!
Apple is really thinking about its product lineup as a holistic collection of screen sizes, from watch to iMac. No one else is doing that, and it sets the company apart.
While the PC industry has been shrinking, the Mac has grown by 18 per cent year on year
Moving on to the Mac which, coincidentally, is celebrating its 30th birthday this year.
They'll ship by the end of next week.
Pre-orders for the iPad range drop tomorrow.
iPad Mini 3 is being introduced too with a 7.9in Retina display and a 5-megapixel iSight camera.
Comes in three flavours: Silver, space grey and gold.
$699 for the 128GB
$599 for the 64GB model.
How much will it be? Everything starts at $499 for the 16 GB model
Apple iPad Air 2 will have an improved Retine display, it's the thinnest iPad ever made, it's got updated, impressive cameras and TouchID.
So recap:
Replay will be available in its most recent version at the end of October for free.
And no wonder, it does look nice. Replay runs 20 x faster with Metal on the GPU than on the CPU - and trust us, that's fast.
We'd be intrigued to see how much people want to video edit on their tablet, compared to their MacBook. Macs are the undisputed Kings of video editing - Apple is clearly pushing iPads as their mobile alternative.
He's running us through a video editing app, and can auto-create an edited movie montage from your existing clips on your iPad.
Schiller introduces another developer. Jeff Boudier from Replay.
"Image editing will be a breeze."
He demonstrates a photo repair tool removing an Oryx from the desert, and it's an impressively seamless experience.
Aidas Dailide from Pixelmator is coming on stage to demo making an image editing app for the iPad.
Considering the fact that a big chunk of Internet shopping purchases happen on an iPad, if they wanted to make their Apple Pay option work they were going to need to include TouchID on the new iPad.
Coinciding with the launch of Apple Pay on Monday, it means that you can now pay for things from all number of online retail stores that have partnered with the Californian company, using just your fingerprints.
It works just as it does on the iPhone, and is clearly a smart move from Apple. Not only have customers been demanding it for month, you can use TouchID to pay for purchases on the Apple Store.
Huge round of applause, because there is FINALLY TouchID on the iPad Air 2.
There's some really cinematic capabilities here, including slow mo shooting mode, and burst mode photography. Budding James Camerons, take note.
And for the first time you can do timelapse photography - looks really fun.
You can now take 43 megapixel panoramas for the first time.
Lots of examples of photos taken with the iPad, and it is a lot sharper than we've previously seen. Tablet photography has been famously lacklustre, and it looks like the iPad Air 2 could change that.
New iSight camera is 8-megapixels and records 1080p HD video.
Schiller's now running us through all the iPad apps that use the camera, and it turns out there's quite a few.
"Perhaps the feautre people love most about their iPads is the camera."
10 hour battery life - that's pretty standard now.
It'll have an A8X processor, a new version of the chip in the iPhone 6.
The iPad Air 2 will be up to 180 x faster than the original iPad. We'd be more intrigued to see how it compared to the original iPad Air though, because that first iPad launched years ago.
Its anti-reflective coating on the glass will reduce reflections by 56 per cent.
It's going to have a laminated screen, with optically bonded LCD, glass and touch sensor. That means no air gaps.
Being so thin, genuinely intrigued to see how much it will bend...
That's an eye watering 18 per cent thinner than the iPad Air.
This is going to be the world's thinnest tablet at just 6.1mm thick.
Phil Schiller takes to the stage to walk us through it.
And voila - Cook is brandishing a super slick iPad Air 2 in gold.
Apple: Making eating disorders fashionable.
You become better by being thinner?
Apparently, you make it thinner.
I don't know Tim Cook, but I have a funny feeling you're about to tell us.
So, "What do you do when you make the best tablet in the world? How do you make it better?"
See how happy he is??
Why? It's down to this "unique blend of simplicity and capability."
Wow, pretty interesting statistic here. iPad has achieved 100 per cent customer satisfaction.
Comparing those sales to PC sales with top manufacturers (Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo) Cook says "iPad beats them all" in the PC units shipped in the 12 months ending Q3 2014.
"With so many people using iPad for so many things in so many places ,it's not surprising it sold more in its first four months than any of our products ever"
225 million iPads have been sold around the world.
It seems like Cook's presentation settings come in just two modes: Breezy jokes OR serious whispers.
Suddenly the tone has become a lot more serious, and less jovial. Cook means business.
"iPad has always been a unique blend of simplicity and capability"
And Cook returns: "I'd like to now talk about iPad," he says carefully.
iWork, an update for OS X and iOS, is also available today, and also free. Though not quite as awesome.
OS X Yosemite is available today!
iOS 8.1 will be available from Monday for free.
Apple's poking a lot of fun at itself in this presentation, which is refreshingly fun (if a little bit too calculated.)
Federighi has an Apple Watch on, and he's using it to control the whole presentation, which is pretty nifty indeed.
Oh, and this has just become the first Apple presentation to mention Hitler after Federighi and Colbert begin joking about Colbert's title.
Response: "Is the squirrel in the basket?"
"Hello Red Delicious. This is Granny Smith. Over."
He rings Steven Colbert, Apple's new Chief of Secrecy.
It's pretty funny, and demos features like making calls on his tablet.
He's demonstrating the sync capabilities of the Apple ecosystem by running through a "presentation on Apple secrecy."
"I can be working across the house, and if I get an SMS on my phone, it turns up right on my iPad"
This is a pretty languid start, as likeable as Federighi is. We've seen pretty much all of these products and features before. Where are the iPads?
Very tongue in cheek joke about "doubling down on secrecy." Apparently Apple now finds leaks utterly hilarious.
Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, meanwhile, will connect devices directly when they're in close proximity.
Looks like Apple is putting its networking eggs in multiple baskets. Synching is a big part of the Apple ecosystem, and now you'll be able to use iCloud to connect files and setting across many devices wherever they are.
"FINALLY you can take telephone calls using your mac as a speaker phone when connected to your phone."
FINALLY!
Sounds pretty sweet...
"With Continuity, you can work on one device and pick up where you left off with just a swipe of the lock screen."
Interesting, you can now AirPlay to an Apple TV without connecting to a Wi-Fi network.
He has very nice hair, but he doesn't play nice.
Bit rich of Apple to talk about the increased ease of sharing photos, given... recent events.
Everybody in the room sneeringly chuckles whenever Federighi drops a subtle dig at Windows PCs.
iCloud drive now - it's now easier to understand with a new update.
Basically, Messages, Safari, iTunes, iWork. All are getting updates with Yosemite. You get the gist.
"iTunes has been updated for Yosemite too"
This could be the clincher for lots of Apple customers - it could be enough to prompt a switch from Chrome to Safari.
Some pretty bold claims from Federighi!
"Browsing in Safari gives you 2x the battery life of other browsers"
Safari is benefiting massively from the UI - apparently it is now six times faster than other browsers with javascript (including Chrome and Firefox.)
"Safari users love tabs" - am I right?
"Safari's better at sharing than ever before"
"All of the apps built into Yosemite have been completely revitalised with this gorgeous new UI"
"Over 1 million members of the Mac community have signed up to the Yosemite beta."
This is a pretty big deal - all of this is arriving thanks to customer feedback. These are some quick reactions from Apple, and are bound to go down well.
Camera Roll is coming back! Apple Pay is being supported, and the Public Beta of iCloud photo library is coming.
"Now let's turn to iOS 8.1"
IBM has been singing Swift's praises, saying it will "transform enterprise mobility."
Moving on to Swift, Apple's now programming language.
This is a bit of a whistlestop recap tour of iOS 8. Apps. HealthKit. TouchID. We've seen this all before.
That "Cool Kids" song they piped at the beginning is suddenly seeming pretty ironic...
Federighi: "Go Klingon!"
iOS 8 can, apparently, "help you communicate in your native language of Klingon"
We're getting a lot of talk about what iOS 8 can do, especially the developer-centric features.
Oh predictive typing? Classic Apple introducing something and acting like they invented it...
He's going for the jugular with Android, saying "iOS has nearly doubled [Android KitKat] in just 26 days."
"In just under 4 weeks, nearly 94 per cent of iOS users are using iOS 8. The situation on other mobile platforms is somewhat different."
BUUUURN
Gosh this man has beautiful hair.
Cook is promising some "terrific updates on Yosemite" - up steps Craig Federighi.
"These devices have been designed to work seamlessly together"
Cook: "We have the strongest Apple product lineup ever."
And Apple Watch is coming next year, of course...
"We can't wait to see what amazing experiences developers will come up with"
To be honest though, that's pretty impressive. A key criticism of wearable technology is that it's not wearable. Gracing the front cover of the world's largest fashion cover is a big step forward for smartwatches.
Apple announces Watch Kit: an SDK for Apple Watch!
Tim Cook is pretty smug about the fact that Apple Watch is on the cover of Vogue China.
"Apple Watch is the most personal device ever created"
Nice little segue into the iWatch - mobile payments and wearable technologies are the two big buzz words of the moment.
And, drum roll, it's beginning on Monday.
Cook says Apple has signed up more than 500 banks since it was announced. "We believe Apple Pay will be huge."
Time for Apple Pay.
"This is our biggest iPhone launch ever."
Big news for emerging markets, iPhone will be in 32 countries by the end of the week, and China in a few hours.
Very specific.
Cook cracks a cheeky grin as he says that Apple as set a new record for most orders in the first 30 days "by a whole, whole lot."
Apparently the iPhone 6 and 6 plus have become the "fastest selling iPhones in history."
Well, that's why we're here. So that's good news.
"It's been an incredible year... but we've got a few more things to share with you."
Tim Cook walks on stage to rapturous applause.
Place your bets that we're about to get a big update on iPhone sales numbers here please.
Cue a video showing some very excited Apple employees in what is, paradoxically, an uplifting purchasing experience video.
The lights are going down. It begins.
The sweat is beginning to pour. We are ready.
"Cool Kids" by Echosmith is being piped through the speakers, a not-so-subtle elitist hint from Apple?
Illuminating stuff so far...
It's been a busy few months for Apple, that's for sure.
It's not all iPads tonight though. We should also find out the release date of OS X Yosemite, and possibly a Retina iMac PLUS a new MacBook.
Who knows? Except maybe Tim Cook...
Will this be the first iPad to have wireless charging?
Haim's "The Wire" is being piped into the corridor outside. Is this a hint at the rumoured Lightning ear buds?
The event is happening over at Apple's HQ in Cupertino, 1 Infinite Loop. And it'll all begin in 15 minutes.
T-minus 25 minutes. We're preparing with finger stretches and deep breathing exercises.
Could this mean that Apple is breaking out and doing "something else wonderful," a new tablet innovation?
WHAT DOES IT MEAN??
One of the quotes from Apple's late co-founder reads: "If you do something and it turns out pretty good, then you should go do something else wonderful, not dwell on it for too long. Just figure out what's next."
Well, funny you should say that, you hard-to-please so and so's, because Apple currently has all the journalists attending tonight's launch corralled in an antechamber whose walls are plastered with Steve Jobs quotes.
Now however, the balance has tipped so 71 per cent of you think that Apple is going to have to release something special to impress at all.
Earlier we asked you if Apple had to pull something special out of the bag tonight to maintain its spot as King of the tablets and for a while the result was a 50 / 50 split.
With just under an hour to go until tour the big cloak pull, the balance has tipped in our poll.
So who think we're going to see the triumphant return of Scarf Guy tonight?
Yesterdays 'accidentally' leaked screenshots of the new iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3, which just happened to nicely coincide with Google's Nexus 6 release, gave us an early glimpse of what we're likely to expect ahead of the official launch this evening.
Putting the media circus that usually accompanies every Apple event aside, how do we really think the products will fare when they are released into the wild? Here's three reasons why Apple may have cause for concern.
Speaking of which, if you're wondering how to watch tonight's Apple iPad launch live, click the link for a handy guide on where to livestream it.
We could see the storage options jump to 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB, with (whisper it) perhaps no option for 16 GB. It's only a few hours until we find out for sure.
We were thinking, since Apple increased the amount of storage on the iPhone 6, it is definitely possible that the same thing could happen with the iPad Air 2.
There has been plenty of leakage and speculation regarding Apple's new iPads, which will officially be unveiled later today, and Cupertino evidently thought it would get in on the act itself.
9 to 5 Mac spotted something when pottering about iTunes – namely that screenshots for the iOS 8.1 iPad user guide popped up within iBooks, giving away some of the features of the upcoming devices (that said, most of this stuff had already been pinpointed by existing rumours, anyway).
Do you agree? Scroll down to the poll to cast your vote, or start the debate in our live chat feature on the bottom left hand side of the screen.
Right now there's an even split down the middle, with exactly 50 per cent of you believing that the Cupertino clever-clogs reign supreme, and the other 50 per cent saying that Apple will have to pull out something special to impress you.
We sent out a poll here earlier to establish whether you still thought that iPad was ruler of the tablet market, and the results are pretty interesting.
Aside from different colours, however, the two look strikingly similar from a side angle.
This photo has surfaced online of a mockup believed to be an accurate representation of Apple's next-gen iPad Air, compared to the current iPad Air model.
What about the other specs though? We'd bet money that the iPad 6 will have the same 9.7in display as the iPad Air, but our fingers (and toes, and eyes) are crossed that it will have a better resolution with a lighter and thinner IGZO screen for better power efficiency,
Many people were also expecting that these would be the first iPads to feature Apple's TouchID technology, but judging from the leaked diagrams last night, there'll be no TouchID making an appearance tonight.
That means that you're new tablet should have (deep breath) the improved Photos, Messages, Spotlight, and Safari features, alongside new interactive widgets, a QuickType keyboard, Family Sharing, iCloud Drive, new Connectivity features, and access to a never before seen generation of apps.
It's almost certain that the new iPads will ship with iOS 8, the shiny new operating system that Apple unveiled in September at the iPhone 6 launch.
Mr Bale seems unimpressed by our jokes. We'll move on.
In all seriousness though, it's an interesting choice - from the man who's played Jesus and Batman, surely Steve Jobs is just the next logical step?
In other news, we've just heard that Christian Bale is slated to play Steve Jobs in the upcoming movie of the same title. Do you think he'll do a good "Job?"
It's a very smart move from Apple, and equally as petulant. Whatever you think of it though, it drew the world's attention back to Cupertino and away from Mountain View.
Et voila. You can check out the leak in full here.
Somehow, somehow, on the same night that its rival unveiled its new tablet, Apple just so happened to accidentally leak the specs and photos of its upcoming iPad Air 2 and iPad 6.
So, unhappy that the spotlight was being pulled away from its Cupertino HQ the day before the iPad Air 2 launch, Apple pulled what some people would call "a fast one."
For those who were exploring the arctic wilderness of Alaska last night, you may have missed the news that Google unveiled its brand new tablet, the Nexus 9.
- 15 October
Some are saying it will be christened the iPad Air 2, other whispers suggest it will bear the name iPad 6 to match with Apple's eminent smartphone series.
What, though, is Apple going to call its new iPad?
- 14 October
Our reviewer, Sascha Segan, gave it a blistering 4.5 out of 5 stars, but he did have some sage advice for prospective buyers: "The long and short of it all is: Only buy the Air if you feel like your existing iPad is weighing you down. In any case, be sure to sell your current iPad for the best price you can get before you buy the new one."
We were really impressed last year when we got our hands on the new Apple iPad air for review.
We have to say, we're loving Apple's conception of time. This is a snippet from the official invite sent out to journalists - but their last event (the iPhone 6 launch) was only last month....
- 13 October
When the iPad went Retina back in 2012, Apple had to ramp up its processors' graphics power to account for the higher-resolution screens. That's why we had the A5X, which used the same CPU cores as the A5 but included more GPU cores and a wider 128-bit memory interface.
The A6X did the same thing to the A6 in the iPhone 5. Sooo the upshot of that is that we can assume the A8X will upgrade the Apple A8 in the same way.
Higher resolution iPad, anyone?
So we're thinking the pricing of the new iPad is going to be somewhere between the iPad Air and MacBook Air. Don't expect to be able to afford this on a budget...
Check out our full breakdown of the new leaks here!
The pics (spotted by Apple Insider) show a frame from an iPad, and internal components including the rumoured Touch ID fingerprint sensor, which is expected to be on board both the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini refresh (it would perhaps seem a bit odd to update the full-size iPad with fingerprint tech, and not its compact sibling – though we guess there could be cost issues if Apple wants to try and keep the mini looking as temptingly priced as possible).
Apple is about to launch its new iPads next Tuesday, and there's been another leak which reveals a bit more about what we can expect, as well as confirming some previous speculation.
This spillage consists of images of components which are purportedly part of Apple's new tablets, which were posted by Taiwanese website Apple.club.tw, a popular source of Cupertino-related leaks.
- 10 October
Stay tuned for more updates!
On the subject, the new iPad Air is going to be only 7mm, apparently...