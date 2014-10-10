Mojang plays down Minecraft concerns ahead of Microsoft takeover

Employees at Minecraft-developer Mojang have sought to reassure fans concerned about the game's future once Microsoft takes over.

A $1.5 billion (£1 billion) deal was announced last month, but Mojang's chief operating officer Vu Bui said the company would continue to operate as it always had done.

Read more: Find your own house with full-scale UK Minecraft map

In particular, he claimed that user feedback would continue to be crucial to the company.

"Nothing's really changing," said Mr Bui. " We have no plans on anything changing and, of course, I can't talk about the deal and I don't know everything but we're still here, the game's still here and it's business as usual."

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Bui also said that although the takeover is not yet finalised, his firm intends to maintain Minecraft's community spirit and sense of originality.

In a blog post, Minecraft's inventor Markus Persson, aka Notch, outlined his reasons for approaching Microsoft and his struggles to oversee the game.

"I can't be responsible for something this big," he wrote. "It's not about the money. It's about my sanity."

Mr Bui accepted that Minecraft is likely to undergo some changes, but that his company would continue to seek player feedback before implementing them. He also added that this level of openness would be extended to any other titles Mojang was working on

He said the firm would allow players to experience early versions of new games before they were released commercially, in keeping with the company's approach to Minecraft.

Ultimately, Mr Bui reiterated that it would be a mistake for Microsoft or anyone else to try and control or manipulate the Minecraft community.

Read more: Minecraft maestro creates working hard drive in game

"People are at their most creative sometimes when you just let them do what they want," he said. "You have to give them guidelines, but for the most part if you let people be creative they will come up with cooler stuff than we ever could ourselves."