Watch Elon Musk unveil the stunning new all-weather Tesla Model D

Billionaire and all-round engineering genius Elon Musk has unveiled a new iteration of the successful Tesla electric vehicle: the Model D. Designed to be driven in weather that's not quite as pleasant as the balmy climes of Southern California, the Model D has two engine motors in place of one, and it now has all-heel drive. The powerful electric car can also reportedly travel 275 miles (443 kms) between charges.

Amazingly, this fully electric car will go from 0-92kmph in a mere 3.2 seconds. That's exactly as fast as the Mclaren F1, once the world's fastest supercar for two straight decades.

However, Musk said having two engines will not slow the car down.

"You can dynamically shift the power from rear to front and constantly be at the optimal efficiency of both motors, so we actually overcome the penalty of the increased mass," Musk said.

Tesla's Model S, which came out in 2012, sells for around $75,000 (£59,000).

The company is reportedly working on a 4x4 crossover model that is supposed to come out next year. It is also working on a less expensive Model 3 that is expected to cost between $35,000 and $40,000.

