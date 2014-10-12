Google Nexus 6 to be unveiled next week costing around £450?

More info has popped up on Google's Nexus 6 (also known as the Nexus X or "Shamu"), and the pricing of the upcoming flagship phone – which is expected to weigh in at a pricier level than previous Nexus models.

We're pretty sure the launch of the Nexus 6 – which is expected to be a much larger 5.9in phablet this time around – is coming imminently, what with news earlier this week that the handset popped up in a filing with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over in the States. That was followed by sources at the Wall Street Journal (three of them) confirming that Google will be releasing the phone this month (alongside Android L).

The WSJ also talked briefly about the price, and the fact that Google wants to deliver a phablet to rival the iPhone 6 Plus, but at a cheaper price than Apple's offering (which starts at £619).

However, BGR spotted that Paul O'Brien, MoDaCo founder, revealed that the phone certainly won't be ultra-cheap, but will come in well under the 6 Plus (as you'd expect, really).

O'Brien tweeted: "Nexus 6 (or whatever it ends up being called) should come in under £450, but don't expect ultra cheap."

In other words, it certainly won't be at the £299 level the Nexus 5 sells for – all previous Nexus phones have started sub-£300, so the Nexus 6 will be the most expensive one ever.

As it's made by Motorola, rumour has it that device will be very similar to the new Moto X 2014 – except with a larger screen, of course, and higher resolution at 2,560 x 1,440 (compared to full HD on the Moto X). It should also have a chunkier battery than the Moto X, and folks are hoping for a better camera, as the latter has been identified as one of the weaker areas of the new Moto X (particularly when it comes to low light).

Given these improvements, it would make sense that the Nexus 6 will be more than the Moto X 2014, which starts at around the £400 to £420 mark – so £450 would appear to be a good shout.

If it edges up towards £500, Google risks putting off folks with what's effectively a premium price on a range which has always been known for its value-for-money. And that would be another risk on top of the fact that many are already displeased with the size of the Nexus 6 – 5.9in is relatively large even for a phablet.

Anyway, we'll be extremely interested to see where Google pitches it in terms of price bracket, and hopefully we shouldn't have long to wait according to O'Brien. He reckons the unveiling of the phone is coming next week...

He tweeted: "Did I say Nexus announce for the 16th? Obviously I meant the 15th... ". (A reference to the fact that Apple recently announced its iPad launch for 16 October).

Be sure to keep an eye on our Google Nexus 6 launch rumours live coverage for further details emerging...