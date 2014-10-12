New iPad images leaked confirming Touch ID sensor, and also showing A8X chip

Apple is about to launch its new iPads next Tuesday, and there's been another leak which reveals a bit more about what we can expect, as well as confirming some previous speculation.

This spillage consists of images of components which are purportedly part of Apple's new tablets, which were posted by Taiwanese website Apple.club.tw, a popular source of Cupertino-related leaks.

The pics (spotted by Apple Insider) show a frame from an iPad, and internal components including the rumoured Touch ID fingerprint sensor, which is expected to be on board both the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini refresh (it would perhaps seem a bit odd to update the full-size iPad with fingerprint tech, and not its compact sibling – though we guess there could be cost issues if Apple wants to try and keep the mini looking as temptingly priced as possible).

Also, the image of the cable internals attached to the fingerprint sensor show it has a gold coloured ring, which reinforces another piece of speculation, namely that Apple is to introduce a gold coloured iPad this time around (to match the gold coloured iPhones it already produces).

The set of photos also contains a shot of what is thought to be an iPad logic board – with a layout that stacks up to the current iPad's – which has an A8X chip present (see the pic above). Interestingly, the iPad Pro (12.9in version) is the model which was previously rumoured to be using this chip, with speculation pointing to a plain A8 chip for the iPad Air 2.

Could that mean we might see the iPad Pro unveiled next week, even if it won't go on sale until early next year (let's face it, that was also true of the Apple Watch last month)? Who knows...

A new retina display equipped iMac is also expected to be unwrapped at the event on 16 October. You can watch the proceedings live if you have a device running Safari, or you can tune into our live coverage complete with pinpoint analysis, deftly observed commentary, and free biscuits (disclaimer: one of the above three may not be provided).

Image Credit: Apple.club.tw via Apple Insider