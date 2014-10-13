Apple will bring iPhone 6 to 36 further countries by the end of the month

Apple is boasting that it is conducting its fastest ever rollout of a smartphone, with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus set to arrive in 36 more countries during October.

That will mean the devices are available in a total of 69 countries come the end of October – though consumers are still having a tough time getting hold of the phablet version, with the maximum three to four week wait listed at Apple's UK online store currently.

By the end of 2014, Apple plans to have its new smartphones on sale in a total of 115 countries (although quite how those phablet stocks will hold up is another thing).

Want to know exactly which countries are getting the iPhone 6 models, and when, during October? Then here's the full breakdown:

17 October: China, India and Monaco

23 October: Israel

24 October: Czech Republic, French West Indies, Greenland, Malta, Poland, Reunion Island and South Africa

30 October: Bahrain and Kuwait

31 October: Albania, Bosnia, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Guam, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macau, Macedonia, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, South Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine and Thailand

Apple is all set to unveil new iPads later this week, on 16 October to be precise. The iPad Air 2 and refreshed iPad mini are expected to come with a fingerprint sensor (although it isn't clear if both tablets will have it at this point), and a gold colour option.

