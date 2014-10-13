BT wins £420m PS broadband contract from Welsh government

The Welsh Assembly has just announced it has chosen BT as preferred supplier for its new Public Sector Broadband Aggregation (PSBA) network.

That's a system envisaged as a common backbone to enable public service organisations from hospitals and local government offices to schools and emergency services across Wales achieve better value for money in their use of broadband communications.

That covers 80-plus public service organisations using the PSBA wide area network, supporting 4000 public sites across Wales, says Cardiff, which has picked BT over previous incumbent Logicalis to run the expanded network.

Increasing Opportunity

Commenting on the deal, Wales' Economy Minister Edwina Hart claimed, "The PSBA contract benefits public service organisations throughout Wales by making significant savings whilst continuing to provide people with valuable and effective services."

The network also provides increasing opportunities for Welsh public services to work together to improve service delivery, she added, while her colleague Julie James, Deputy Minister for Skills and Technology, added, "PSBA is a unique service providing a robust infrastructure for the public sector. “It is also playing a key role in our vision to see Wales become one of the world’s most connected digital nations."

For its part BT added, "The exciting evolution of the PSBA will allow us to support the changing needs of citizens and the public sector across Wales.”

The Register suggest that the announcement is a blow for incumbent Logicals, which had been working on a pan-Welsh PSN system snce 2007.

(c) 24n.biz